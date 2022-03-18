Rita Dominic: Why are trolls attacking Nigerians who complain of misrule

Nollywood actress, Rita Dominic, has wondered why similar-looking Twitter accounts are attacking Nigerians who lament about the state of the nation. It’s a rather trying time in Nigeria, especially in the context of the crisis facing the education, power, and oil sectors. Nigerians have been experiencing power cuts for weeks amid a surge in petrol and diesel prices. The situation, coupled with the biting insecurity across the nation, is taking a significant toll on businesses. Last week, the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) blamed the abysmal power supply experienced nationwide on low power generation by the generation companies (GenCos). But a recent collapse of the national grid has since raised more concerns about the trajectory of the country’s power sector and, by extension, the survival of businesses. Nigerians, including celebrities on social media, have been heavily criticising the government of President Muhammadu Buhari over the past few days for the seemingly neverending woes. Outcries often degenerate into arguments, especially on Twitter where similar-looking accounts appeared to be attacking tweeps. Speaking on the matter, the actress touted the idea that the social media trolls might be working towards keeping their political benefactors on the good side of public opinion by attacking those who criticise the government and other state forces. “What’s happening? Someone complains about electricity or water or education, similar-looking accounts will rush to the tweet to insult them. Is that the new strategy to win election?” Dominic asked.
Related Articles
Olamide set for 10th album release
Nigerian rapper, Olamide Gbenga Adedeji, better known as Olamide Baddo, have announced that his 10th studio album ‘Unruly’ is 95% ready for release. Olamide made this known via his Verified Twitter page. The Bariga – born artiste revealed he was working on his 10th album but is yet to decide on the release date album […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Taylor Swift, Obama lead tributes in star-studded Rock Hall of Fame ceremony
Taylor Swift serenaded Carole King, former U.S. President Barack Obama praised rapper JAY-Z, and Paul McCartney paid tribute to the Foo Fighters on Saturday at a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony that also honored Tina Turner and The Go-Gos. Obama, speaking via video, called 23-time Grammy winner JAY-Z “the embodiment of […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Govt can earn money in dollars by encouraging upcoming artistes –Oshak
Busayo Oshakuade popularly known as Oshak is a Nigerian artiste based in the United Kingdom. The Mechanical Engineer-turned musician in this interview with ADEWUMI ADEMIJU drew the attention of the government to the need of focusing on modalities to reactivate music industry in boosting the nation’s economy. Excerpts… How did you get into […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)