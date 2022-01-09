Rita Edochie: Some Igbos are denying Biafra due to selfishness

Nollywood actress, Rita Edochie, says some Igbos are denying links to Biafra because of what they stand to benefit currently. The actress spoke her mind in a video shared via her Instagram page on Friday. In the video clip, a woman, whom she addressed as ‘Fulani’, was heard refuting the claim that she belongs to the ethnic group. It remains to be seen if the woman — who could be seen soliciting for a Christmas present from an Igbo man in the video — is indeed of Fulani extraction. The actress also did not provide any evidence to substantiate her claim that the woman is truly a Fulani. But making reference to the clip, the film star likened some Igbos to the woman, saying they are fond of “denying Biafra because of what they stand to benefit today.” Edochie claimed the “selfishness” of such a category of people is affecting efforts by others in the South-East region to achieve secession. “Have you seen what hunger can cause? She has denied being a Fulani woman because of hunger,” she wrote. “The same way some of our Igbo brothers and sisters are denying Biafra because of what they stand to benefit today without thinking of what happens tomorrow but the good thing is, their selfishness is affecting all of us.” The actress has been vocal about issues relating to Biafra in the past few months. In November, she had tackled security operatives for “hunting” Biafrans while kidnapping activities are becoming widespread on highways across the country
