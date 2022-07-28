Business

Rite Food MD bows out as chair, Ogun MAN

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

The Ogun State chapter of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has announced the change in its leadership, as the outgoing chairman of the association and Managing Director of Rite Foods, Mr. Seleem Adegunwa, officially hands over to the new Chairman, Mr. George Onafowokan, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Coleman Wires and Cables. According to MAN, Adegunwa’s four-year tenure witnessed sterling performances in the association’s activities. The association described the outgoing chairman as a highly cerebral personality, who is reputed for his visionary leadership qualities having created the enabling business environment for the growth experienced by organisations in the various industries that constitute the association for a viable economy.

In addition, the chapter noted that Adegunwa had successfully piloted the affairs of Rite Foods to being a market leader in Nigeria’s food and beverage sector, from a humble beginning to a world-class company with unrivalled and award-winning brands that have dictated the pace for its competitors, boosted the as sociation’s activities with futuristic and ground-breaking policies that have been well applauded by members of the association. “The Rite Foods boss, having completed his four-year tenure, has handed over to Mr. George Onafowokan, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Coleman Wires and Cables, for continuity of the legacy he has left behind, thus imbibing the cutting-edge approach to the fundamentals of the Ogun chapter of the association,” the association stated this in a press statement.

The outgoing chairman’s administrative prowess, which has made a remarkable impact in the state, with the evolution of large and small medium enterprises, wealth and job creation, as well as improved infrastructural development, has helped to place it on the world map as an attractive business destination, with enough economic potential. Applauding the Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun, at the handing over ceremony in Abeokuta, the state capital, Adegunwa affirmed that the effort of his forward-thinking government would not go unrecognised, having paved the way for the various MAN’s initiatives to thrive, thereby enhancing businesses, professionalism, and advanced economy. Known as a trailblaser in the fastmoving consumer goods (FMCG) industry, Adegunwa’s Rite Foods has been the hallmark of distinctiveness with an unparalleled brand portfolio such as the newly introduced Sosa fruit drink that is fast becoming the preferred choice of consumers nationwide, with the 13 variants of Bigi carbonated soft drink, comprising the Bigi Cola, Bigi Zero Cola, Bigi Orange, Bigi Apple, Bigi Bitter Lemon, Bigi Soda Water, Bigi Lemon & Lime, Bigi Tropical, Bigi Chapman, Bigi Tamarind, Bigi Cherry Cola, Bigi Ginger Lemon, and the Bigi Ginger Ale.

 

Our Reporters

Leave a Reply

