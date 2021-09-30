Rite Foods celebrates World Clean-up Day

Rite Foods Limited has joined other organizations around the globe to mark this year’s World Clean-up Day by partnering with Lasgidi Recyclers, a Lagos based plastic waste collection company, in ridding Iru community in Eti-Osa Local Government Area of post-consumer polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottles, plastics, and solid waste, as part of efforts at curbing environment pollution.

The clean-up exercise, which was focused on the drainages and the environment in Iru community, housing the popular Oniru Royal Palace and Estate, was held on this year’s World Clean-up Day. Indeed, it reverberates Rite Foods’ commitment to intensifying awareness on proper waste disposal and separation from source for the purpose of recycling the plastics as measures of eradicating the hazards caused by these wastes.

The initiative was embarked upon by staff members of the leading food and beverage company and the recycling company, as well as volunteers in the community who picked up and removed waste from the environment, thereby making it healthier for habitation. In view of that, the Managing Director of Rite Foods Limited, Mr. Seleem Adegunwa, maintained that his company is committed to a clean environment especially a plastic waste-free environment.

He added that environmental protection is an intentional project for Rite Foods Limited. “It is important we all join hands to make these vulnerable communities especially in Lagos clean,” he said. On the partnership, the cofounder of Lasgidi Recyclers, Mrs. Idu Okeahialam, said it is an opportunity to advance her course on waste collection and recycling in the pursuit of a waste-free state. Okeahialam also affirmed that by this laudable support from the market leader in the carbonated soft drink segment, with the 12 Bigi variants, Fearless energy drink, and sausages, she would now encourage her staff, friends, and loved ones to always buy Rite Foods’ products.

