Rite Foods excites enthusiasts at Elegushi Peace Cup

Rite Foods Limited, on Friday, dazzled fans of celebrities, sport lovers, guests and Lagos residents as it threw its weight behind the 11th edition of Elegushi Peace Cup.

The Elegushi Peace Cup was characterized by celebrity football matches at the Campus Mini Stadium, Lagos Island, to commemorate the 11th coronation anniversary and 45th birthday celebration of His Royal Majesty, Alaiyeluwa, Oba Saheed Ademola Elegushi (Kusenla III), the Elegushi of Ikateland, who also flagged-off the tournament.

According to Oba Saheed Elegushi, the vision of the Elegushi Peace Cup is to promote peace and unity through passion.

In her remark, the Assistant Brand Manager, Rite Foods Limited, Bolu Adedugbe, stated that the company, was committed to promoting the cultural values and heritage of the people as well as youth and sports development by creating valuable experiences through such platforms.

Like this: Like Loading...