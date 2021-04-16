Rite Foods is committed to promotion of talents in Nigeria, says Adegunwa

The Managing Director of Rite Foods Limited, Mr. Seleem Adegunwa said the foods and beverage company is committed to the promotion of Nigerian talents in entertainment, special skills and ideapreneurship. Rite Foods Limited, a Nigerian leading foods and beverages company, demonstrated its resolve to the promotion of talents in Nigeria through its Bigi brand, which sponsored the ‘Prophetess’ movie premiere for select movie lovers in Nigeria recently. The movie with the theme, Celestial, Angelic, Heavenly, was shown at the Film House Cinema, Dugbe, in Ibadan, Oyo State, on March 26, this year and two days later, at Imaxx Cinema, in Lekki, Lagos.

It has the attributes of uniting the nation in its diversities, connecting families and communities, and packed with great football comedy as well as family entertainments. The first show of the film was indeed very colourful, as it was an evening of excitement and humour, with lots of movie stars in attendance. It was an evening of excitement and entertainment as many commended Rite Foods’ Bigi brand for supporting talents and the entertainment industry in the country.

It was also a pleasurable time of humour, with the celebrities and viewers who were over-the-moon acknowledging that the movie fit the bill of a modern creative storyline and quality production with the display of exceptional skills.

Directed by Niyi Akinmolayan, produced by Victoria Akujobi, Mimi Bartels, Matilda Ogunleye, the movie is about the story of Ajoke (Toyin Abraham), a local Prophetess, who made a spurious prophecy about a football match which sets off a chain of events beyond her control. Knowing that her life was in danger, she decided to seek assistance from her sister, and as events unfold, the narrative continues with awe-inspiring scenes that kept spectators marveled.

