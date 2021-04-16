Arts & Entertainments

Rite Foods is committed to promotion of talents in Nigeria, says Adegunwa

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh Comment(0)

The Managing Director of Rite Foods Limited, Mr. Seleem Adegunwa said the foods and beverage company is committed to the promotion of Nigerian talents in entertainment, special skills and ideapreneurship. Rite Foods Limited, a Nigerian leading foods and beverages company, demonstrated its resolve to the promotion of talents in Nigeria through its Bigi brand, which sponsored the ‘Prophetess’ movie premiere for select movie lovers in Nigeria recently. The movie with the theme, Celestial, Angelic, Heavenly, was shown at the Film House Cinema, Dugbe, in Ibadan, Oyo State, on March 26, this year and two days later, at Imaxx Cinema, in Lekki, Lagos.

It has the attributes of uniting the nation in its diversities, connecting families and communities, and packed with great football comedy as well as family entertainments. The first show of the film was indeed very colourful, as it was an evening of excitement and humour, with lots of movie stars in attendance. It was an evening of excitement and entertainment as many commended Rite Foods’ Bigi brand for supporting talents and the entertainment industry in the country.

It was also a pleasurable time of humour, with the celebrities and viewers who were over-the-moon acknowledging that the movie fit the bill of a modern creative storyline and quality production with the display of exceptional skills.

Directed by Niyi Akinmolayan, produced by Victoria Akujobi, Mimi Bartels, Matilda Ogunleye, the movie is about the story of Ajoke (Toyin Abraham), a local Prophetess, who made a spurious prophecy about a football match which sets off a chain of events beyond her control. Knowing that her life was in danger, she decided to seek assistance from her sister, and as events unfold, the narrative continues with awe-inspiring scenes that kept spectators marveled.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Adekunle Gold: Simi’s apology over homophobic comments has nothing to do with his LGBT magazine cover

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

Nigerian singer, Adekunle Gold has come out to defend his wife, Simi, over her LGBT comments gone wrong. The music star in a post shared via his Twitter page said he doesn’t hate or discriminate against anyone irrespective of their life choices. “I’m not a person who supports any kind of hate, period. I don’t […]
Arts & Entertainments

Excitement as AGN launches HMO scheme for members

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Recently, the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) took a major step to addressing the challenges of members as it launched HMO scheme with Medicard Nigeria, a global lifestyle health management company with presence in Philippines, Canada and Nigeria.   The launching held in Lekki, Lagos, had in attendance, President, Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Ejezie […]
Arts & Entertainments

Shan George to give love another chance

Posted on Author EDWIN USOBOH

Veteran Nollywood actress, Shan George, is obviously a ‘never say never’ person going by how she is usually willing to give love a chance. The film star appears to have found love again and is getting set to walk down the aisle for the fourth time. George took to social media via her Instagram page […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica