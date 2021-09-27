Law

Rite Foods, NBC’s logo dispute case resumes Oct. 27

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu Comment(0)

Justice Lewis Allagoa of a Federal High Court in Lagos will on October 27 hear a contempt suit filed by Rite Foods Ltd against the Managing Director of Nigerian Bottling Company (NBC), Mattieu Seguine, over alleged disobedience of court’s order.

 

The judge fixed the date after lawyers representing parties in the matter informed him that all processes have been filed and exchanged. Rite Foods Limited in the suit marked FHC/L/CS/92/2021, has accused NBC and its Managing Director of using its Fearless Energy drink’s logo on their ‘predator’ energy drink.

 

On 9th February, 2021, Rite Foods asked the court for an order restraining NBC from further promoting its Predator Energy drink in the Nigerian market.

 

Rite Foods’ lawyer, Muyiwa Ogungbenro, claimed that Predator’s lion insignia bears a striking resemblance to its client’s ‘Fearless’ energy drink. However, NBC denied any claim of trademark violation or passing off with its Predator Energy drink. It equally asked the court to set aside an ex-parte injunction obtained by Rite Foods Limited against the continued promotion of its Predator Energy drink in the Nigerian market.

 

It further asked the court to dismiss Rite Foods’ committal application brought against NBC’s Managing Director, Mr. Matthieu Seguin, for alleged disobedience to the interim order. NBC’s lawyer, Oluseye Opasanya (SAN) in one of the proceedings, had told Justice Allagoa that Rite Foods’ applications were brought malafide and were without merit as the suit lacked a firm ground to stand in law.

 

He contended that the Predator logo had been in existence and in use in many markets outside of Nigeria even prior to the launch of Rite Foods’ product in the Nigerian market.

 

The silk maintained that before his clients, NBC and its Managing Director, Matthieu Seguin, the alleged contemnor, could appear in court, their motion challenging the court’s jurisdiction to entertain the suit, as well as the one seeking to discharge the ex-parte order must first be heard and determined.

 

However, in his response, Rite Foods’ lawyer, Ogungbenro, told the court that before the alleged contemnors’ motions could be heard, they must appear before the court as the case against them is criminal in nature

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Law

‘Law school prepared me for law practice challenges’

Posted on Author JOHN CHIKEZIE

Chidimma Cynthia Obidiegwu is an indigene of Nnewi-South Local Government Area of Anambra State. Cynthia obtained her LL.B at the University of Ibadan and was called to Bar in 2019. She told JOHN CHIKEZIE how her journey into the law profession began   Background   My name is Chidimma Cynthia Obidiegwu. I am from Nnewi-South […]
Law

‘My mum’s robbery experience pushed me to study law’

Posted on Author JOHN CHIKEZIE

Ibukunoluwa Olaide-Oladosu hails from Itugbemi, Epe Local Government of Lagos State. Olaide-Oladosu who obtained her LL.B at Obafemi Awolowo University in Ile-Ife was called to Bar in 2016. She shares her experience in the legal profession with JOHN CHIKEZIE     Background   I am Mrs. Ibukunoluwa Olaide- Oladosu, a vibrant young lawyer with a […]
Law

Mobile court orders 5 traders to cut grass in Edo Government’s House

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

A Uselu Mobile Court in Egor Local Government area of Edo State on Friday ordered five traders to serve community service by cutting grass at Government House’s premises as punishment for displaying their wares in an unauthorised place.     The court also ordered two drivers, who parked their vehicles in an unauthorised place to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica