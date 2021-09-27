Rite Foods, NBC’s logo dispute case resumes Oct. 27

Justice Lewis Allagoa of a Federal High Court in Lagos will on October 27 hear a contempt suit filed by Rite Foods Ltd against the Managing Director of Nigerian Bottling Company (NBC), Mattieu Seguine, over alleged disobedience of court’s order.

The judge fixed the date after lawyers representing parties in the matter informed him that all processes have been filed and exchanged. Rite Foods Limited in the suit marked FHC/L/CS/92/2021, has accused NBC and its Managing Director of using its Fearless Energy drink’s logo on their ‘predator’ energy drink.

On 9th February, 2021, Rite Foods asked the court for an order restraining NBC from further promoting its Predator Energy drink in the Nigerian market.

Rite Foods’ lawyer, Muyiwa Ogungbenro, claimed that Predator’s lion insignia bears a striking resemblance to its client’s ‘Fearless’ energy drink. However, NBC denied any claim of trademark violation or passing off with its Predator Energy drink. It equally asked the court to set aside an ex-parte injunction obtained by Rite Foods Limited against the continued promotion of its Predator Energy drink in the Nigerian market.

It further asked the court to dismiss Rite Foods’ committal application brought against NBC’s Managing Director, Mr. Matthieu Seguin, for alleged disobedience to the interim order. NBC’s lawyer, Oluseye Opasanya (SAN) in one of the proceedings, had told Justice Allagoa that Rite Foods’ applications were brought malafide and were without merit as the suit lacked a firm ground to stand in law.

He contended that the Predator logo had been in existence and in use in many markets outside of Nigeria even prior to the launch of Rite Foods’ product in the Nigerian market.

The silk maintained that before his clients, NBC and its Managing Director, Matthieu Seguin, the alleged contemnor, could appear in court, their motion challenging the court’s jurisdiction to entertain the suit, as well as the one seeking to discharge the ex-parte order must first be heard and determined.

However, in his response, Rite Foods’ lawyer, Ogungbenro, told the court that before the alleged contemnors’ motions could be heard, they must appear before the court as the case against them is criminal in nature

