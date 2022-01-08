Rite Foods partners Eniola Badmus on ‘Feeds the Needy’

Rite Foods Limited, the leading manufacturer of carbonated soft drinks, sausages and energy drink in Nigeria, has restated its commitment to corporate philanthropy with its sponsorship of Eniola Badmus’ Feeds the Needy initiative held recently in Lagos. The Feed the Needy initiative has a clear objective of putting smiles on the faces of the less privileged in the state.

The initiative, in its fourth edition witnessed the feeding of over 50,000 indigent people with Rite Foods providing an array of its products such as sausages, beverages, Bigi drinks, complemented with Bigi premium table water. Assistant Brand Manager, Beverage and Bakery, Rite Foods Limited, Boluwatife Adedugbe, stated that the initiative is in line with her company’s commitment to corporate philanthropy by making a difference in a refreshing way in the lives of people in various communities across the country.

“As a company, we are poised to strengthen global solidarity with focus on meeting the needs of the poor and vulnerable people in different communities across the country,” she stated. Some of the locations visited include the Living Fountain Orphanage, Heart of Gold Children Hospice, Nigerian Red Cross Society Motherless Babies Home, Heritage Homes Orphanage, Bab es Salaam Orphanage Home and Temidire Primary School, Shogunle Lagos. Eniola Badmus, the convener of the initiative commended the company for supporting the initiative, expressing gratitude to it for always supporting causes that have enduring impact in the lives of people in the country.

“Rite Foods has been wonderful in ensuring that smiles come to the faces of people in various communities across the state and Nigeria, and I appreciate them for helping me achieve the objective consecutively for four years; this noble initiative of feeding the needy in Lagos,” she said.

