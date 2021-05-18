Rite Foods restates commitment to quality products

Rite Foods Limited, a Nigerian food and beverage company, has stated that it will continue to produce world-class products for the benefits of its consumers, through the possibility of the state-of-the-art infrastructure and up-to-theminute technology deployed in its production factory.

The Managing Director, Mr. Seleem Adegunwa, who started this at the recent Rite Foods Brand Academy organised for content drivers at its factory at Ososa, Ogun State, said the company, which started from a humble beginning, had set the pace for others in the industry through unique brands that are proven to be unrivalled by consumers.

He said the rapid success of the company could be attributed to its quality consciousness and technological advancement it has attained. Adegunwa affirmed that the company’s exceptional brands were produced with machineries that are the best from across the world, thus ensuring the most hygienic and global standard it has maintained since inception.

On a tour of the infrastructure, the content drivers were inundated with the Nigerianess and “I CAN, I AM” mantra of Rite Foods.

They were also amazed with the up-to-date technology installed in the factory, which are automated with little or no – human interference, with artificial intelligence at all phases of the production processes, thereby ensuring the delivering of quality products at optimum capacity.

The Rite Foods MD explained that the factory generated its own electricity via the largest solar plant in West Africa, alongside its usage of gas and diesel induced plant connected to the national grid that facilitates seamless, uninterrupted power supply to the highly sensitive, sophisticated technology infrastructure.

According to him, the global approach was induced to enable the company deliver unparalleled brands to meet consumers expectation, which according to market survey, has been surpassed, with the largest market share in the sausage and beverage sector of the Nigerian economy.

Established in 2007, Rite Foods Limited is a subsidiary of Ess-Ay Holdings. Its sausage brands have been the mark of excellence for the industry with the Rite Spicy, Bigi Beef and Rite Sausages.

On the company’s stables are the 12 leading Bigi soft drink variants which include the Bigi Cola, Bigi Orange, Bigi Apple, Bigi Bitter Lemon, Bigi Soda Water, Bigi Lemon & Lime, Bigi Tropical, Bigi Chapman, Bigi Tamarind, Bigi Cherry Cola, Bigi Ginger Lemon, and the Bigi Ginger Ale. Its Bigi Premium Table Water, which is produced with global best practices in purification, offers quality, freshness, confidence and reliability.

