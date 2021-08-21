Business

Rite Foods restates commitment to sports dev, sponsors King’s Cup golf tournament

Rite Foods Limited, makers of Nigeria’s favorite Bigi drinks, Rite sausages and leading energy drink brand, Fearless, has announced its sponsorship of the second edition of the King’s Cup Golf Tournament, scheduled for October 10, 2021 in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The company restated its commitment to sports development and connection with consumers through the golf tournament at a press conference organized by Nilayo Sports Management Limited (NSML) in Abeokuta this week. Assistant Brand Manager, Beverage and Bakery, Rite Foods Limited, Boluwatife Adedugbe, stated that the company’s operations are centered around consumer satisfaction, and sports create a unifying platform for consumers to connect with their various brands.

“As a company, we ensure we throw our weight and support for such sporting platforms like the King’s Cup Golf Tournament because it helps us connect and get closer to our consumers. The golf tournament creates a unifying platform to help us unite consumers with our brands and the people of Abeokuta, hence, the reason for sponsoring this golf tournament,” she added. Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Nilayo Sports Management Limited, Mr. Bukola Olopade, organizers of the King’s Cup Golf Tournament, Abeokuta, expressed his sincere appreciation to Rite Foods Limited for being a sponsor of the golf tournament and called on other organizations to emulate the leading brand that refreshes consumers all over the country. Chairman, Local Organizing Committee of the King’s Cup Golf Tournament, Wale Adeogun, welcomed all stakeholders to the press conference and applauded the effort of Rite Foods Limited for throwing its weight behind the competition. “We must applaud Rite Foods Limited for their giant strides in supporting sporting events of this nature that seek to unite the people at the grassroot level.

We appreciate you for believing in this course that would empower our people and communities,” he said. Rite Foods Limited has been a great supporter of people-oriented platforms where it significantly supports causes that add value to people and use existing platforms to innovate and create a uniting point for its consumers across the country. Four teams will compete at the 2nd edition of the King’s cup golf tournament. The four teams represent the four kingdoms in Egbaland. They are Team Alake, Team Gbagura, Team Owu and Team Oke-Ona, all battling for the prize. Rite Foods Limited has assured all golfers and athletes participating in the competition of adequate refreshment with the provision of water points at the golf course to help revitalize the participants during the competition.

