Rite Foods shines at champion annual awards

Rite Foods Limited, a truly world-class and proudly Nigerian food and beverage company, producers of Bigi Carbonated Soft Drinks (CSD), Fearless Energy Drinks, and variants of sausage brands, has been awarded the brand of the year award.

The award, organised by Champion News Media, publishers of Champion newspapers, was conceived to honour the best of human resources and institutions in Nigeria. Rite Foods was adjudged the best from a plethora of multinational organisations that were in the Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) category.

According to Ugo Amadi, Editor, Champion newspapers who stated that the award was also targeted at acknowledging the contributions of some outstanding individuals, organisations, agencies and institutions of both state and Federal Governments to the development of Nigeria in particular and humanity in general in the areas of business, politics, culture, social and infrastructural developments. Aside from Rite Foods Limited, other organizations honoured at the Champion Media Awards included First Bank of Nigeria Limited, African Alliance Insurance, Innoson Motors, Access Bank, NSIA Insurance, Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG), and Dangote Foundation.

