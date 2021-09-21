Metro & Crime

Ritual killing: Amotekun parades 3 in Ibadan for beheading 73-year-old man

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan Comment(0)

Men of the Western Nigeria Security Network (WNSN), popularly called Amotekun Corps, Tuesday paraded three suspected ritualists for their alleged involvement in the killing and beheading of a septuagenarian, Mr. Adeniyi Adebisi Samuel, in Ibadan, the state capital.

 

The suspects: Ismail Muraina, Mashud Olanrewaju and Olalekan Akande, who were paraded at the Amotekun Corps Headquarters, Dandaru Area of Mokola Ibadan, confessed to have conspired and committed the crime for ritual purpose.

 

Speaking with journalists, one of the suspects, Ismail Muraina, said: “I was contacted by Mashud Olarewaju to get him a human head and that he needed it for money rituals. He gave me N35,000 to get it for him, and I contacted Ifa. I gave Ifa the money, and he took me to one Babaibaji at Bode Market, but the man couldn’t get the head for us with the money we had at hand. The next thing that I saw the following day was that Ifa just brought a man; he had already hypnotized him, as the man didnt know what he was doing. He ordered us to follow him to his house where we slaughtered the man.”

 

Mashud Olarewaju also confessed to be part of the ritual syndicate, as he said: “I’m the one that gave them the money for human head. I wanted to use it for money rituals. I was called when the guy brought the Baba that we killed. I was asked to hold the legs of the man and the man was slaughtered in his room, and I was given the head. After I took the head home, I burnt it to ashes with the intention of using it for money- making rituals. Here is the ashes of the burnt head which I wanted to use to better my life,” he confessed.

