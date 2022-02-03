Metro & Crime

Ritual killing: Court remands four teenagers over murder of Sofiat

Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

An Abeokuta Magistrate Court has remanded the four teenagers who allegedly murdered Sofiat Okeowo for money ritual in prison.

The suspects were on Saturday arrested by operatives of the state police command for allegedly beheading and burning the head of the 20-year-old girl for money ritual.

The suspects are: Balogun Mustakeem (20), Majekodunmi Soliudeen (18), Abdulgafa Lukman (19) and Waris  Oladeinde (18).

They were arraigned in the court on Thursday on a two-count  of conspiracy and murder.

Magistrate I. O Abudu, who did not take the plea of the defendants, ordered that the defendants be remanded in prison.

Abudu ordered that the defendants should be remanded in Oba Correctional Service, pending legal advice from the Ogun State Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

She, however, adjourned the case till March 14 for mention.

The Prosecutor, Lawrence Balogun, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on January 28 at about 11:00pm at Kugba area in Abeokuta.

Balogun, alleged that the defendants conspired among themselves and murdered Sofiat Okeowo, who was a girl friend to one of the defendants,  Majekodunmi Soliudeen.

The offence, according to him contravenes sections 324, 316 of the Criminal Code Laws of Ogun 2006.

 

