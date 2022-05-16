Ritual killings, human sacrifice, not part of Yoruba culture – Gani Adams

The Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams, has described the rising cases of ritual killings and human sacrifices in the South-West part of the country as barbaric.

Adams said any form of physical, sexual or psychological mistreatment that involves the use of ritual is alien to Yoruba culture and traditions.

Speaking at the 2022 edition of Wealth Festival (Odun Aje), Adams said in Yoruba land and in every part of the world, killing a person for ritual is an abomination and sacrilegious.

He said: “It is not our culture or tradition. It is against the norms of our race. The issue of using human parts for money making is against Yoruba practices. It is at variance with our ethos of Omoluabi and we should rise against it.

“It is sad though that our society has lost its core values. What we see today is a complete departure from the original practice and ethos of Yoruba race.

“As the Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, it is time for me to speak up and express my displeasure at the ugly narratives that have literally turned Yoruba land into an abattoir, where human parts usually littered the entire communities.

“Things cannot continue like this. We are at the centre of all these and we must speak against this ugly trend. All our royal fathers in Yoruba land should speak up.”

According to Adams, it is very sad that some uninformed clerics are trying to cause a religious crisis in Yoruba land.

He said the idea of hiding under the guise of religion to cause religious crisis in Yoruba land is totally uncalled for.

“We must rise against those who use social media to ferment trouble. We must tell them the truth that there is a difference between religion, culture and tradition.

“Yoruba are a very cultured race. We have our traditions like every other race in the world. Even the Arabs, the Saudis have their distinct culture and traditions. The Egyptians also have their culture and traditions. All these cannot be said to be derogatory to their being as a race.

“For instance, in Yoruba land, we use Oro as one of the procedures to cleanse and rid the society of evil spirits. In the good old days, there was peace and tranquillity across the southwest region.

“Nothing bad or untoward happened to them because the people of old adhered strictly to Yoruba culture and tradition. They used the traditional method to prevent unforeseen calamities from dwelling in their society,” he said.

