Ritual killings: Ogun to register herbalists, alternate medicine practitioners

Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

Worried by the increasing cases of ritual killings in Ogun State, the state government, has set up a 42-man Advisory Committee to register herbalists and alternate medicine practitioners in the state.

The government, through the Ogun State Alternate Medicine Board (OGAMB), set up the committee to ensure the promotion of genuine and quality service delivery, through regular monitoring and screening of alternate medicine practitioners before being certified.

The Chairman of the board, Balogun Nurudeen Olaleye, who inaugurated the committee in Abeokuta, Monday, said the move would enable the board have a well-coordinated and verified records of practitioners in accordance with the rules and regulations guiding its conduct.

Olaleye, who decried the increase in ritual killings said, it had affected the socio-economic growth of the country, noting that the board would not sit back and watch some fake practitioners and miscreants bastardise alternate medicine practice.

The state had recorded no fewer than five cases of ritual killings in the last four months.

But, Olaleye vowed to fish out uncertified traditionalists who are in the habit of rendering evil services to perpetrators of ritual killings and other social vices.

He said, part of the committee’s responsibilities were to recommend qualified practitioners and certify them as members, detect quacks, as well as those who indulge in money rituals, among other corrupt practices.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...