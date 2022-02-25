Metro & Crime

Ritual killings: OPCI president seeks censorship of films to curb menace

The National President of the Oodua Peoples Congress Initiative (OPCI), Dr. Maruf Olanrewaju, has implored the Federal Government to, as a matter of urgency, direct the appropriate government agency to always censor films being churned out for viewers by Nollywood and others so as to curb rising cases of killings for money rituals in the country, particularly among the youths.

Olanrewaju, who made the call while fielding questions from journalists in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, on the sideline of the National Convention of the OPCI, lamented that youths who engage in money ritual nowadays learn and copy the dastardly and ungodly practice from uncensored films they watch without any restraint. To the OPCI boss, the politicians also have a large share of the blame on the growing atrocity in the country, alleging that some of them are neck deep in this nefarious act in order to get power and position, while most of them arrogantly flaunt their wealth amid ravaging poverty and unemployment in the country.

He said: “On killing of innocent persons for money rituals which has become so rampant in recent time, I blame the film makers and politicians for the surge of the menace. Our politicians, for instance, whenever they are celebrating one ceremony or the other, are fond of spending lavishly, while posting same on social media, aside driving expensive cars thereby tempting desperate individuals on the street to also want to live a similar life. Since they don’t have that kind of work that can give them such money, theyseemoneyritualasthemeansto an end.

“Theatre arts practitioners, film makers and others in that category are also part of the people promoting this atrocity we are talking of as they contribute a lot negatively through what they market and people watch. They think they are entertaining and educating the people through their films, not knowing that with their kind of films they are promoting money rituals. For instance, films showing a person becoming suddenly rich via rituals thereby becoming a celebrity in the society, can obviously makesomeunconscionablepeopleto fall into that trap.”

 

