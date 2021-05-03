Metro & Crime

Ritual: Kwara Police nab man with human head, hands 

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin Comment(0)

The Kwara State Police Command has arrested one, Kehinde John Moses, with a fresh human head and hands.

Spokesman of the Command, SP Okasanmi Ajayi, disclosed this to journalists in Ilorin, the state capital, on Monday.
He said: “On 3rd May 2021, at about 0630am, along Ajase Ipo/Ilorin road, a team of Operation Harmony, on a stop and search duty, stopped one suspected commercial bus and in the process of searching a bag, one boy took to his heels while his partner was held, the bag was searched and a freshly severed head and hands of a boy was discovered.
“In the course of interrogation, he confessed to have killed the victim named Mohammed in Ajase Ipo with his fleeing partner for ritual purposes.
“On the strength of the discovery, the Commissioner of Police, CP Mohammed Lawal Bagega, directed the homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) to thoroughly investigate the case and arrest anybody connected to the this heinous crime,” he said.

 

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Display vehicle particulars’ renewal rates, motorists tell Lagos

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Some motorists have appealed to the Lagos State Motor Licensing Office to ensure a public display of fees payable for renewal of vehicle particulars at the different centres across the state.   This, according to them, is to curb sharp practices. The motorists, especially those processing Vehicles Road Worthiness Certificate (VRWC), made the appeal at […]
Metro & Crime

Four dead, 38 injured in Oyo-Ogbomoso auto crash

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo,

Tragedy struck along the Oyo Ogbomoso Road in Oyo State as four persons were confirmed dead and 33 injured in a lone auto crash involving an articulated vehicle. The accident, which happened early in the morning, occured when the driver of the trailer lost control and it veered off the road, throwing off some of […]
Metro & Crime

Absence of defence counsel stalls trial of alleged kidnap kingpin, Evans

Posted on Author John Chikezie

The absence of the defence counsel of alleged kidnap kingpin Chukwudimeme Onwuamadike, alias Evans, and a prosecution witness Thursday stalled two of his ongoing trials at an Ikeja Special Offences Court, Lagos. The two trials include the kidnap of a businessman, Mr Sylvanus Ahamonu and the attempted kidnapping of Chief Vincent Obianodo, the Chairman of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica