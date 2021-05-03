Ritual: Kwara Police nab man with human head, hands 

The Kwara State Police Command has arrested one, Kehinde John Moses, with a fresh human head and hands.

Spokesman of the Command, SP Okasanmi Ajayi, disclosed this to journalists in Ilorin, the state capital, on Monday.

He said: “On 3rd May 2021, at about 0630am, along Ajase Ipo/Ilorin road, a team of Operation Harmony, on a stop and search duty, stopped one suspected commercial bus and in the process of searching a bag, one boy took to his heels while his partner was held, the bag was searched and a freshly severed head and hands of a boy was discovered.

“In the course of interrogation, he confessed to have killed the victim named Mohammed in Ajase Ipo with his fleeing partner for ritual purposes.

“On the strength of the discovery, the Commissioner of Police, CP Mohammed Lawal Bagega, directed the homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) to thoroughly investigate the case and arrest anybody connected to the this heinous crime,” he said.

