News

Ritual murder: We drugged our friend, strangled him, cut his body into parts – Suspects

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Comment(0)

Two suspects arrested in connection with the killing and dismembering of the parts of a man in Oyo Town, Lukman Adekunle Yisa (31) and Usman Salami (26), have confessed that they laced a cup of tea with a sedative drug, strangled him after he became unconscious and later cut his body into different parts. The suspects were among the 42 paraded at the Eleyele Police Command, Ibadan, Oyo State capital by the newly-posted Commissioner of Police, Mr. Adebowale Williams. They were involved in series of criminal cases including armed robbery, stealing, murder, cultism and fraud, among others.

According to the CP, Lukman and Usman, with two others (Mustapha and one B.J) now at large, conspired together and lured Wale Adefabi (26 years) to a hidden place in Oyo town and perpetrated the dastardly act, intentionally for ritual purpose. ‘‘On the receipt of the case, the principal suspect Lukman Adekunle Yisa ‘m’ upon interrogation confessed to have murdered one Wale Adefabi ‘m’ aged 26yrs who visited him along with his girlfriend one Layelawa Simbiat. “The principal suspect further mentioned his accomplices in the murder of the deceased as Usman Salami ‘m’, Mustapha and one B.J real name yet unknown.

Sequel upon these information detectives from Homicide Section of the Department swung into action and the said Usman Salami ‘m’ was apprehended and he confessed to have murdered the deceased together with the principal suspect and two others namely Mustapha and B.J and the deceased body parts were shared among themselves for ritual. Confessing, Lukman said; “Both of us here are Alfas. BJ and Mustapha came to me and they said they wanted to make ritual for money making, and when they later came with the man (I don’t remember his name), we put a drug in his tea. He drank it and slept off. We then grabbed his neck and strangled him.

‘‘When he died, we then used knife to cut his head and other parts. This man beside me, Usman, went away with the head which he said he wanted to help use to make money for BJ and Mustapha who have run away. Other parts were also divided among us”, he told Saturday Telegraph. Corroborating the confession of his accomplice, Usman, who claimed that he had many customers he used to prepare spiritual charms for, said BJ and Mustapha had a quarrel over a phone and one was telling the other that he could kill him. ‘‘It was this they brought to me and we killed the man”, he said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

MBF backs state govs on open grazing prohibition laws

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

* Demands arrest, prosecution of Miyetti Allah leaders   *Says their open defiance to laws, threat to national security   The Middle Belt Forum (MBF) has thrown its weight behind the Southern Governors Forum for mobilising its members to enact laws prohibiting open grazing by cattle herders in their respective states. It has also commended […]
News

Radio,TV should stop depending on payola – Bello Yusuf, Bellyflow CEO

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The under-the-table transaction to manipulate airplay is regarded as dirty by many creators of content who believe their work is good enough to merit airplay. But unfortunately, Payola, which is the practice of bribing someone in return for the unofficial promotion of a product in the media, has been institutionalized in Nigeria’s music scene with […]
News

APC stakeholders meet over #EndSARS protests

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim

Some stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday met at the National Secretariat of the party in Abuja over the protest to end SARS and other bad government policies. Nigerian youths had been on the streets for 11 days protesting an end to police brutality, extra-judicial killings and other bad government policies. The protests […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica