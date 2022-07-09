Ritual murder: We drugged our friend, strangled him, cut his body into parts – Suspects

Two suspects arrested in connection with the killing and dismembering of the parts of a man in Oyo Town, Lukman Adekunle Yisa (31) and Usman Salami (26), have confessed that they laced a cup of tea with a sedative drug, strangled him after he became unconscious and later cut his body into different parts. The suspects were among the 42 paraded at the Eleyele Police Command, Ibadan, Oyo State capital by the newly-posted Commissioner of Police, Mr. Adebowale Williams. They were involved in series of criminal cases including armed robbery, stealing, murder, cultism and fraud, among others.

According to the CP, Lukman and Usman, with two others (Mustapha and one B.J) now at large, conspired together and lured Wale Adefabi (26 years) to a hidden place in Oyo town and perpetrated the dastardly act, intentionally for ritual purpose. ‘‘On the receipt of the case, the principal suspect Lukman Adekunle Yisa ‘m’ upon interrogation confessed to have murdered one Wale Adefabi ‘m’ aged 26yrs who visited him along with his girlfriend one Layelawa Simbiat. “The principal suspect further mentioned his accomplices in the murder of the deceased as Usman Salami ‘m’, Mustapha and one B.J real name yet unknown.

Sequel upon these information detectives from Homicide Section of the Department swung into action and the said Usman Salami ‘m’ was apprehended and he confessed to have murdered the deceased together with the principal suspect and two others namely Mustapha and B.J and the deceased body parts were shared among themselves for ritual. Confessing, Lukman said; “Both of us here are Alfas. BJ and Mustapha came to me and they said they wanted to make ritual for money making, and when they later came with the man (I don’t remember his name), we put a drug in his tea. He drank it and slept off. We then grabbed his neck and strangled him.

‘‘When he died, we then used knife to cut his head and other parts. This man beside me, Usman, went away with the head which he said he wanted to help use to make money for BJ and Mustapha who have run away. Other parts were also divided among us”, he told Saturday Telegraph. Corroborating the confession of his accomplice, Usman, who claimed that he had many customers he used to prepare spiritual charms for, said BJ and Mustapha had a quarrel over a phone and one was telling the other that he could kill him. ‘‘It was this they brought to me and we killed the man”, he said.

