Metro & Crime

Ritual stigmatization: Beggars protest low patronage in Ibadan

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Comment(0)

About 250 beggars in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital Thursday protested low patronage by members of the public following rumours that some rich men usually ‘buy’ money from them for fetish purposes.
According to the spokesperson for the destitute, Imam Abubakar Abdullahi, Serikin Hausawa of Hausawa Community, Oja’ba, Ibadan, the situation had created deep hatred for his people.
Abdullahi said: “The reports that some wealthy people are buying money from beggars including the physically-challenged people for money rituals is not true. As a result of the claim that some ritualists do buy money from these beggars, there has been public resentment against these innocent people.
“What we know is that traders, hawkers and commercial drivers do come to these beggars who are mainly blind and lame people, to change money. We have come to protest in order to clear our names, so that people will not be punishing us for offences we don’t know anything about. We notice that people no longer want to extend hands of generosity to these helpless people.
“We don’t want to wait until the matter is blown out of proportion. It is good to let the public know that we are all one. How can we be doing such a thing to good people who consider our plights and bless us.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Cultists kill three in Delta communities

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole

Three teenage boys were killed yesterday at Iyara and Ugbori communities in Warri, Delta State. The killing, it was learnt, was part of the ongoing cult war in the area. The residents of the two towns hardly sleep with their two eyes closed, walk freely on the streets, go for night clubs and parties or […]
Metro & Crime

A’Ibom records remarkable progress in food sufficiency – Ememobong

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Following massive investment by the Akwa Ibom State government in the agricultural sector, the state’s Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Comrade Ini Ememobong has hinted that the state has made remarkable progress towards food sufficiency and other staple food production. The commissioner made this known recently while fielding questions from newsmen in Uyo, the state […]
Metro & Crime

Ortom narrowly escapes death in attack by armed herdsmen

Posted on Author Reporter

    Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom on Saturday narrowly escaped death when suspected armed herdsmen ambushed his convoy. The incident happened at Tyo-Mu community in the outskirts of Makurdi town. Tyo-Mu is a distance of less than 20Km from Makurdi, the Benue State capital. According to the Press Secretary to the governor, Mr Terver […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica