Ritualists kidnap, collect N2m from woman

A 27-year-old, Fatima Muritala, escaped mysteriously from the hands of some ritualists who disguised as taxi driver and passengers. Muritala, however, lost N2 million to the ritualists. In August, the woman went to Kaduna State for some activities, but was taken away by the ritualists. Narrating her ordeal to journalists in Kano yesterday, Muritala said on August 21, she boarded a taxi from NEPA roundabout to Kawo motor park en route to Kano. Muritala, who is a nursing mother, said there were four people in the cab – two men and a woman who posed as passengers, while the other man disguised as the taxi driver.

She said: “The driver asked me where I was going to. I told him Kawo Park. He then told me that he was going to the same direction. I had a second thought of not entering the vehicle, but I didn’t know how I found myself inside it.

As soon as I boarded the car, I became unconscious. I didn’t know what happened to me.” Muritala also narrated that she just woke up and found herself in a den of ritualists inside a bush, reciting incantations. The victim added that she did whatever the chief ritualist asked her to do, including giving him her ATM card, the PIN and her phone number. She said after escaping from the bush and returned home, she started receiving alerts until they withdrew the whole N400,000 in her account. According to her, the ritualists’ kingpin continued to direct her to send money to them or risk her life. Muritala added that until then, she kept transferring money up to N1.8 million to them. She said: “They took me to a native doctor or black magician. The man used all sorts of charms on me. After the whole thing, he collected my ATM and PIN, and ever since then, they have been telling me to send money to them. And I go the extra mile to send the money to them. “They collected all my savings and it even got to a point that I started borrowing money from people to give them.

When I told them I don’t know where to get money from, they will threaten to kill me and my family members. “I borrowed up N.8 million from people and gave it to them, adding up to my own personal savings made the entire money a total of N2.2 million.”

Muritala, however, said after a lot of efforts and prayers, she became freed from the bondage of the charms used on her by the ritualists. She said all the people she borrowed the money from had started threatening to take her to court. According to her, she does not have the money to settle the debt at the moment. She added: “It was later I realised the damage it had done to me. After so many things they did to me, it was only with God’s intervention that I got healed and free from these wicked people.

“I’m grateful to Almighty God that they didn’t kill me, but they did a lot of damage to me. All the people I collected money from are on my neck now. They are always calling me, some are insulting me and some are even threatening me. “I don’t even know where to go to, or where to start from. All my savings have gone. I need your help.”

