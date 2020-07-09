Rituals: Police arrest Ibadan serial killers

Police have arrested suspects responsible for the spate of rape and murder in Akinyele Local Government Area of Oyo State. Governor Seyi Makinde’s Special Adviser on Security Affairs, Mr. Fatai Owoseni, disclosed this yesterday during a Town Hall meeting organised by a Radio Station. About four people, among them a pregnant woman and a five-yearold boy, were murdered in the last couple of weeks in parts of the local government area The victims were Barakat Bello (18) of the College of Agriculture,Apata in Ibadan; Grace Oshiagwu of the Oke Ogun Polytechnic; Olusayo Fagbemi (who was washing plates in front of her husband’s house) and a five-year-old boy, Mojeed Tirinisiyu. Two women, Mrs. Adeola Bamidele and her daughter, Dolapo, were also attacked with machetes. They, however, survived.

The perpetrators always escaped from the scenes immediately after carrying out the dastardly and heinous acts without the police or the neighbours being able to apprehend them. Reports said that after the deadly attacks, the assailants would rape their victims and clean part of their blood with handkerchief for ritual purposes. But Owoseni said the suspected killer and the ritualists sponsoring him had been arrested. He said: “Even though there is no town where there is no sin but I can assure you as I speak that the perpetrators of the killings in Akinyele have been apprehended.

“As of yesterday, the criminals have been apprehended and the Commissioner of Police would possibly hold a press conference today but I can specifically tell you that the person behind it has taken the police to the ritualists and they are now behind bars.”

Owoseni, however, urged all stakeholders and residents to remain security conscious to ensure such killings do not occur again. According to him, residents have a part to play to ensure the security of lives and property because the government cannot do it alone. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Gbenga Fadeyi, confirmed the arrests on the phone. He said: “The command has made some arrests but we are still carrying out discreet investigations on them.

