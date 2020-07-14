Rival cultists stab father of one to death

Suspected rival cult members have stabbed to death a 21 year-old father of one, Yusuf Balogun aka Bobo.

Bobo was killed on Sunday at the Olusosun area of Lagos State.

The victim was returning from where he went to buy recharge cards for his mother when the assailants trailed him to the staircase of their house.

The rival cult members stabbed Balogun on the neck from behind. The victim’s screams attracted the attention of some neighbours and his parents.

But before they rushed to the scene, he had died. He was found on the ground with blood gushing out from his neck. It was learnt that the members of Aiye confraternity who killed Balogun came from outside the community.

Their operation lasted just 20 minutes. A resident of the area, who gave his name simply as Mutairu, said immediately the information on Balogun’s murder filtered in town, the victim’s cult members, fully arned, rushed into the community, saying “there is going to be war”.

He said: “I was in my shop when I saw the strange faces entering into the community about 6p.m. I quickly locked my shop and went home, I was at home when I started hearing gunshots from different locations.

“It was terrible on Sunday. Balogun’s colleagues used the opportunity (to loot shops. They also vandalised some vehicles parked on the street.

The quick intervention of the policemen attached to the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) saved the situation.”

Mutairu added that some of the cultists were young boys. He said: “Only God knows where they got the guns they are using.

Even some people sustained injuries when they were trying to escape.”

It was also learnt that Balogun’s wife just gave birth to a baby girl about two months ago. Sources on the day of his daughter’s dedication, some rival cult members wanted to kill Balogun but he escaped unhurt. Another resident, Mrs. Abigail Adetoro, said the father of the deceased was arrested by police, a few hours after his son was murdered.

Adetoro accused the victim’s father, who is the leader of the vigilantes at Olusosun, of not giving his three male children proper home training.

The resident said Bobo was the last child.

According to her, one of the victim’s siblings is an alleged notorious armed robber. When our correspondent visited Olusosun, blood stains were visible at the scene where Balogun was killed.

Efforts to get Bobo’s mother’s reaction were rebuffed by some extended family members who came to mourn with her.

However, one of the mourners, who refused to give her name, blamed the victim’s parents for not reporting him to the police when they realised he belonged to a secret group.

She said: “It was God who saved my son, who was at the joint where the cultists initially wanted to fight before Balogun left the venue to deliver what his mother sent him.

“If my son was identified to be one of them, I would have taken him to the police for prosecution, because I won’t tolerate nonsense.”

Another resident, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said they had been making efforts to get the victim’s father released from police custody, but he was not released.

He said: “I was drinking beer with Yusuf’s father when information reached us that his son had been killed.

We rushed to the scene only to find him in the pool of his blood. “We made efforts to take him to the hospital, but he had already died.

It was a councillor representing the area who footed the mortuary bill. His body would have been left on the ground without being evacuated by the policemen from Alausa Police Station.

“After they had killed Yusuf, they still continued to step on him so as to be sure he was dead. The community has been deserted.”

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Bala Elkana, did not pick his calls to confirm the killing.

