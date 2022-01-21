Rival gangs kill policeman, businessman in Niger

Two persons, who include a yet to be identified policeman and a businessman, have been killed after youth gangs from Limawa and Ogbomosho communities in Minna, the Niger State capital, clashed.

The clash, which began on Thursday, saw a lot of people abandoning their businesses to avoid being caught up in the gang war.

New Telegraph learnt that the fight began on Thursday afternoon and continued on Friday morning.

It was learnt that the deceased is of Igbo extraction and his shop is located along Ogbomosho Street. He was said to have been coming out from his shop when he met some of the youths who stabbed him.

The man was rushed to a nearby hospital but it was learnt that he died on Friday morning.

The policeman, who died, was said to have been among the security personnel drafted to the area to keep the peace.

Speaking to several people whose shops were along Lagos Street that is close to Ogbomosho Street, the cause of the death of the policeman was hazy.

While some residents said that the policeman was killed by one of his colleagues, others claimed that he was killed by the gangs.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...