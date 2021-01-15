rivalry between Makinde, Fayose, just clash of interests –Senator

The Senator representing Ondo South Senatorial District in the Upper Chamber of the National Assembly, Senator Nicholas Tofowomo, has dismissed the insinuation that there is ongoing political rivalry between Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State and former Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose. According to Tofowomo, what is currently being perceived as political feud between the two leaders of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), was just clash of interests ahead of the convention of the party in February.

The senator who stated this in Akure, the Ondo State capital, emphasized that after the convention, the two leaders will come together for the good of the party. Tofowomo futher stated that by virtue of being a sitting governor, Makinde was the leader of the party in the South West as he added that he cannot have it all when it comes to positions within the party. “There is no political rivalry between the two.

When Fayose was 60 years, Makinde really celebrated him. All that is going on is just politics. After the coming convention in February, they will embrace each other. “Makinde is the leader of the party in South West because he is the sitting governor. Nobody can contest that. “Makinde cannot have his way unilaterally. I’m a senator. We have five senators from the party. He should have called us too. We’re human beings. I’m even older than him, I’m 61. I’ve been to four universities in my life time.

