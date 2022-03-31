River Pollution: Osun govt to arrest, prosecute illegal miners

Disturbed over the pollution of its prized heritage, the Osun River, Osun State Government yesterday vowed to arrest and prosecute illegal miners and anyone caught leasing their farmlands to the miners to pollute its waters. The state government expressed worry that illegal activities and abuse of its environment by miners operating outside the approved standards of mining in the state was polluting the Osun River which it said winds at one of Nigeria’s UNESCO World Heritage sites, the Sacred Grove in Osogbo.

A statement signed by the state’s Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Funke Egbemode, warned that Governor Adegboyega Oyetola’s administration was committed to maintaining and promoting the state as a tourist destination, as one of its three pillars of economic growth and diversification. According to her, there was need for the people to jointly protect their heritage and safeguard their environment, even as the state would not give room to “selfless miners” to endanger the State, especially the Osun River.

The statement partly reads: “Osun State Government is worried and deeply concerned about the flagrant abuse of its environment by illegal miners who are daily degrading and polluting the Osun River. In spite of efforts to curb the excesses of these fly-bynight business men, they have consistently resisted guidance and refused to follow approved standards for mining in Osun.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...