News

Rivers: 127, 000 receiving HIV/AIDS treatment

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Emmanuel Masha Port Harcourt The Rivers State Agency for the Control of HIV/AIDS (RIVSACA) has disclosed that about 127,100 persons are currently being administered on anti-retroviral drugs to keep them alive from HIV/AIDS.

 

The Acting Executive Director of RIVSACA, George Nweke, who spoke at a two-day South-South HIV Roundtable  meeting in Port- Harcourt, the state capital, noted that about 120,000adultsand 7,100children arebeingtreatedforHIV/AIDS across the state.

 

Nweke, who was represented by RIVSACA Project Manager, Dr. Naaziga Francis further stated that the state government with support from Implementing Partners had made HIV service accessible across the 23 local government areas of the state, thus improving the quality of life of people living with the virus.

 

While urging the people of the state to take advantage of the services, he added that the state’s HIV prevalence rate stands at 3.8 per cent, and that the state could also boast of more testing centres to cater for the need of people living with HIV/AIDS.

 

He said: “We have recorded significant milestones in HIV response. We have 86 HIV/AIDS treatment sites, compared to five to 367 HIV testing services sites, and 11,115 sites for prevention of Mothers to Child Transmission of HIV in 2010 respectively, including Early Infant Diagnosis (ELD), and viral load testing hub for neighbouring states in South-South region.”

 

Also, the NACA’s South- South Zonal Coordinator, Dr. Uduak Daniel explained that the media roundtable was aimed at bringing out materials to create more awareness on HIV/AIDS, saying: “This roundtable is for journalists and implementing partners to parley and ventilate ideas, and at the end of the day come out with reference materials that would aid the understanding of HIV/AIDS awareness and reporting in the zone.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Imo: Court voids judgment execution on Empire Energy

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi Owerrri

The High Court of Imo State sitting in Owerri, the state capital, has in a suit involving Dr. Philip Njemanze vs Governor of Imo states and others, nullified the execution of the judgment delivered against Empire Energy last year. Presiding judge, Justice K. A. Ojiako, who delivered the ruling in the suit with Suit No: […]
News

Tension in Anambra communities over PG elections

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo Awka

There is heightened tension in the two communities of Agbudu and Umuona in Aguata and Orumba North local government areas following the election of the President Generals of the towns.   In Umuona the traditional ruler of the town, Igwe Humphrey Ejesieme had refused to conduct the election on the grounds of the COVID-19 pandemic […]
News

DIG to Edo voters: No cause for alarm, go out to cast your votes

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta

The Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of Research and Planning, DIG Adeleye Oyebade yesterday warned troublemakers including politicians and residents to steer away from acts that will be inimical to peaceful, orderly and violent-free, fair and credible conduct of Saturday’s governorship election in Edo State. He said the warning had become important because […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica