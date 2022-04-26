News

Rivers 2023: Cole’s guber nomination threatens peace in Amaechi’s camp

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha, PORT HARCOURT Comment(0)

The nomination of Arc. Tonye Cole as the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State is threatening the peace in transportation minister, Hon. Rotimi Amaechi’s fold, whose allies were part of the process that led to the choice of Cole.

 

Cole, a businessman based in Lagos, who hails from riverine Abonnema, the headquarters of Akuku Toru Local Government Areaof thestatewasselected from 10 other aspirants by an 18-member Elder Council on the orders of Amaechi.

 

TheEldersCouncilpicked Cole among Dr Dakuku Peterside, Dr Dawari George, Prince Tonye Princewill, Dr Sokonte Davies, and five others. It was Cole, who also got the party’s ticket in 2019, but was prevented from contesting after the Supreme Court disqualified the APC from the election, paving way for thePeoplesDemocraticParty (PDP) tosweepalltheelective positions in the state.

 

Following his latest nomination a few days ago, some of the aspirants, who have consistently demonstrated their loyalty to Amaechi, have been questioning the yardstick with which the Elders Council used in choosing Cole.

 

Some of the aspirants that are unhappy over the decision of the Council argue that because Cole won the party ticket in 2019 does not automatically qualify him for the position in 2023, stressing that a new candidate deserves the party’s ticket.

 

A source close to some of the aspirants claim that they feel that the Elders Council acted hastily in a manner that suggests that “there was a written script all along to choose a particular aspirant while making it appear as if the process was genuine.”

 

The source added that the disapproval of the choice of Cole among some of the candidates runs deep to the point that two aspirants have started shopping for a party where they can pick the governorship ticket. He added that the party should have threaded with caution to prevent disunity in the party, while finding a way to put the camp of Sen. Magnus Abe in check.

 

He said: “The main argument among some of the aspirants is that Tonye Cole is relatively unknown in Rivers politics, hence cannot compete favourably with a grounded politician from the PDP. “Even some of the aspirants that congratulated him did not do that wholeheartedly.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Firm moves to provide luxury homes for Nigerians

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu

A Nigerian real estate company, The Address Homes, has expressed optimism that Nigerians can access luxury homes at affordable rates. Chairman and founder of the firm, Dr Bisi Onasanya, said the company is ready to contribute its quota in fixing housing challenges in the country. Speaking during a recent media tour of some of its […]
News

Reaching out to people is shortcut to success in real estate practice

Posted on Author Tai Anyanwu

The Chairman, Property World Africa Network (PWAN Group), Dr Augustine Onwumere, has advised real estate practitioners not to underestimate the potency of reaching out to people for a successful real estate practice. He disclosed that the ability to reach out to people with quality information about opportunities that exist in the industry is the magic […]
News

Traders seek security agencies’ intervention in BBA crisis

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Traders at the multibillion naira Balogun Business Association (BBA) have raised the alarm over alleged plans by a group to conduct election into the leadership of their association outside the market and called on security agencies to urgently intervene to avoid bloodbath. In particular, one of the elders in the market, Chief Ojezie Madueke, had […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica