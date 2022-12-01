News

Rivers 2023: PDP campaign dismisses arrest of Fubara

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha Comment(0)

The campaign organisation of Siminalayi Fubara, the governorship candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State has dismissed reports of his arrest by security operatives over alleged money laundering. Spokesman of the Campaign Council, Chief Ogbonna Nwuke, said in a statement that there is no substance in claims of his arrest, describing it as mere rumour.

There were reports in the social media on Wednesday morning that Fubara was arrested by officers of the Department of State Services and was flown to Abuja for interrogation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over alleged corruption. Nwuke said: “It is baffling that some jobbers, spin doctors and neverdo- wells are intent on misleading public opinion through the spread of bare-faced lies. “What they have dropped on the social media are tissues of malicious lies. Note that the mass media is silent on a tale that obviously lacks facts and credibility.”

 

