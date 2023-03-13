rotimi amaechi ameachi
Rivers Accuses Amaechi Of Politicising Abandoned Igbo Properties

The Rivers State Executive Council has accused former Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi of playing politics with the issue of abandoned property by promising to compensate Igbos that lost their properties in the state after the civil war.

Amaechi, a former governor of Rivers State, had recently promised the Igbos that if they voted for the APC governorship candidate, Tonye Cole in Saturday’s election, the State will return to Igbo their property declared abandoned by the military government immediately after the Nigerian Civil War.

The state Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Prof. Zacchaeus Adangor, SAN, who addressed journalists in Government House, Port Harcourt after the State Executive Council meeting presided over by Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, noted that Amaechi wants to politicize an issue that is legally closed and cannot be revisited.

Adangor said: “You will recall that the Abandoned Property Edit No. 8 of 1969 established the Abandoned Property Custody and Management Authority and charged that authority and the responsibility of managing the property of non-indigene left unattended during the Civil War.

“The constitutionality of that law has been tested in several decisions of our court, including that of the Supreme Court and that law is still a subsisting law, and it has never been invalidated by any judgment of the court.”

“It is therefore palpably injurious if not completely misleading for anybody to seek to politicise the issue of abandoned poverty. The matter as far as we’re concerned is closed legally close and cannot be revisited. ”

“And we have to condemn it in its entirety. It is distasteful, It is unbecoming of a leader and every right-thinking member of this society must condemn it.”

Adedayo Babatunde
