Rivers Angels begin WAFU campaign with emphatic win

Abiodun Deborah and Ezenagu Maryann goals in each half ensured Rivers Angels kicked off their WAFU Zonal qualifying game with a deserved win inside the Stade Robert Champroux on Saturday night in Abidjan.

Abiodun slotted home in the 17th minute through a well calculated cross from Vivian Ikechukwu to put the Jewel Of Rivers in front In the 52nd minute, Ezenagu made a solo run into the box to double the lead for the Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL) Premiership Champions.

Ogebe Alice and Ikekhua Oghenebrume came close to increasing the tally for the Jewel Of Rivers but failed to hit the back of the net. Ezenagu’s impeccable performance earned her Player of the Match award.

Head coach, Edwin Okon after the win said the game was a good one. “It was a good game and I actually respect Hasaacas Ladies because for even making it to this level”, Okon said. “I am grateful to God for giving us this victory which was a hard fought one in that matter.

“We actually matched their formation and followed them strength by strength and that gave us an edge over them.

“We don’t underrate terms so every team has got their quality and I respect them. I’m just happy with the win we got”, he added. Up next for the Jewel of Rivers is AS Police de Niamey (Niger) on July 27 by 6pm Local time.

