Sports

Rivers Angels begin WAFU campaign with emphatic win

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Abiodun Deborah and Ezenagu Maryann goals in each half ensured Rivers Angels kicked off their WAFU Zonal qualifying game with a deserved win inside the Stade Robert Champroux on Saturday night in Abidjan.

 

Abiodun slotted home in the 17th minute through a well calculated cross from Vivian Ikechukwu to put the Jewel Of Rivers in front  In the 52nd minute, Ezenagu made a solo run into the box to double the lead for the Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL) Premiership Champions.

 

Ogebe Alice and Ikekhua Oghenebrume came close to increasing the tally for the Jewel Of Rivers but failed to hit the back of the net. Ezenagu’s impeccable performance earned her Player of the Match award.

 

Head coach, Edwin Okon after the win said the game was a good one. “It was a good game and I actually respect Hasaacas Ladies because for even making it to this level”, Okon said. “I am grateful to God for giving us this victory which was a hard fought one in that matter.

 

“We actually matched their formation and followed them strength by strength and that gave us an edge over them.

 

“We don’t underrate terms so every team has got their quality and I respect them. I’m just happy with the win we got”, he added. Up next for the Jewel of Rivers is AS Police de Niamey (Niger) on July 27 by 6pm Local time.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Plateau Utd storm Aba for Ikpeazu tourney

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Nigeria representatives in the 2020/2021 CAF Champions League, Plateau United of Jos, are set to become the early birds in the forthcoming Governor Victor Ikpeazu Preseason Tournament holding at the Enyimba International Stadium, Aba from Sunday November 15 as they arrives the Commercial city on Friday. The contingent which would comprise of over 40 members […]
Sports

Ex-United keeper, Lindegaard, scores in Sweden

Posted on Author Reporter

  Is there a sight in football better than seeing a goalkeeper scoring in injury-time? Former Manchester United keeper Anders Lindegaard did just that in the Swedish top flight for Helsingborg, reports the BBC. Trailing 2-1 in injury time at Falkenbergs, the 36-year-old Danish stopper darted up the field to convert a corner with a […]
Sports

Summer Series: Falcons dare world champions, USA

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

  Waldrum warns African champions on defence   African champions the Super Falcons will look forward to causing a big iupset when they take on the world champions United States of America in their final game of the Summer Series in Texas Thursday morning. It is clearly a fight between David and Goliath as the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica