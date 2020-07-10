Rivers Angels deny Nwabuoku, Oluehi transfers to Spanish club

Management of Nigeria Women Professional League, side, Rivers Angels has denied report that two of its players Evelyn Nwabuoku and Tochukwu Oluehi have signed for Spanish club side Pozoalbense.

In a release Thursday signed by the club’s media officer Jessica Amadi, the management described the report that Nwabuoku and Oluehi signed for a Spanish Reto Iberdrola club Pozoalbense as “misleading and inaccurate.”

The statement noted that the two players remain bonafide players of Rivers Angels FC and described the reported transfer as disrespectful and unethical.”

The club further said that the Spanish club’s representatives have not contacted anyone from Rivers State-owned club.

The statement reads: This is to inform the general public that news making the rounds about two of our players; Evelyn Nwabuoku and Tochukwu Oluehi signing for a Spanish Reto Iberdrola club Pozoalbense is misleading and inaccurate.

As of Thursday July 9, 2020, Nwabuoku and Oluehi remain bonafide players of Rivers Angels FC with existing contracts with us.

