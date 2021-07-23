Rivers Angels depart amid huge motivation

Players of Rivers Angels football club of Port Harcourt have been assured of maximum support by the Rivers State Government and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chairman in Rivers, Ambassador Desmond Akawor as they represent Nigeria in the maiden edition of CAF Women Champions League. And to prove the level of support, the team has been promised N1 million for every goal scored during the qualifiers in Abidjan, Cote D’Ivoire by the PDP chairman. Speaking as Special Guest at a sendforth party organised in honour of the Angels in Port Harcourt, Ambassador Akawor charged the girls to dust all comers and make Nigeria proud, stressing that he was making the pledge on behalf of the party as a way of motivating the players to give their best. Also speaking, Rivers Commissioner for Sports, Barr Boma Iyaye was full of encomium for Governor Nyesom Wike for his deep passion and commitment to sports development. “There should be no excuse for failure, there is nothing like second best, everything has been provided for you, allowances, accommodation, etc; we are going there for business and not for a show or jamboree, we must succeed; we want to conquer Africa, we are already champions in Nigeria, the only thing we can do for Rivers Government is to qualify for the next stage,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...