Rivers Angels depart amid huge motivation

Players of Rivers Angels football club of Port Harcourt have been assured of maximum support by the Rivers State Government and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chairman in Rivers, Ambassador Desmond Akawor as they represent Nigeria in the maiden edition of CAF Women Champions League. And to prove the level of support, the team has been promised N1 million for every goal scored during the qualifiers in Abidjan, Cote D’Ivoire by the PDP chairman. Speaking as Special Guest at a sendforth party organised in honour of the Angels in Port Harcourt, Ambassador Akawor charged the girls to dust all comers and make Nigeria proud, stressing that he was making the pledge on behalf of the party as a way of motivating the players to give their best. Also speaking, Rivers Commissioner for Sports, Barr Boma Iyaye was full of encomium for Governor Nyesom Wike for his deep passion and commitment to sports development. “There should be no excuse for failure, there is nothing like second best, everything has been provided for you, allowances, accommodation, etc; we are going there for business and not for a show or jamboree, we must succeed; we want to conquer Africa, we are already champions in Nigeria, the only thing we can do for Rivers Government is to qualify for the next stage,” he said.

Sports

Nwora arrives Nigeria for JNF Elite Camps

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Asociate Head Coach of Nigeria’s men’s basketball team, Alex Nwora arrived the country Thursday morning ahead of the Jordan Nwora Foundation Elite Camps billed to hold in four Nigeria cities and three other countries. Coach Nwora said he was delighted with the initiative of the camps which aimed at providing young players the opportunity of […]
Sports

Australian Open: Medvedev reaches q’finals

Posted on Author Reporter

…as Pegula stuns Svitolina Fourth seed Daniil Medvedev cruised into the Australian Open quarter-finals with a straight-set victory over American Mackenzie McDonald. The Russian saw off the world number 192 in one hour and 29 minutes, winning 6-4 6-2 6-3 on Margaret Court Arena, reports the BBC. “I want more all the time, but step […]
Sports

La Liga President: Man City signing  Messi would ‘financial doping’

Posted on Author Reporter

La Liga president Javier Tebas claimed the only way Manchester City could sign Lionel Messi is through ‘financial doping’. Messi became a free agent on July 1 and although the Argentine is keen to remain at Barcelona, the Catalan club cannot offer him a new deal due to their financial predicament, reports Sky Sports. Tebas […]

