Sports

Rivers Angels lift NWFL Super 6

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Charles Ogundiya, Ijebu Ode

Despite starting the Nigeria Women Football League Super 6 slowly, Rivers Angels on the final day emerged champions of the season ending tournament.
The Rivers State team defeated Sunshine Stars 4-0 in the final game to emerge winners with 11 points.
Going into the final game, four teams were in the run in for the title, Rivers Angels, Delta Queens, Sunshine Queens and Robo FC.
A win for Robo FC against Delta Queens and a draw in the game between Rivers and Sunshine would have given the title to the Lagos-based team, however, their game finished 1-1 as they finished the championship third behind the winner, Rivers Angels and the runners up, Delta Queens.
The two top teams are expected to represent the country at the just established Women’s CAF Champions League.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

EPL: Man City sign Ake from Foxes for £40m

Posted on Author Reporter

Relegated Bournemouth have accepted a £40 million bid from Manchester City for defender Nathan Ake. It is understood there is an additional £1 million in add-ons as part of the deal. Netherlands international Ake, 25, joined Bournemouth in 2017 for a club record fee and has made 121 appearances for the Cherries, reports the BBC. […]
Sports

Adekuruoye promises gold in Tokyo, hails Sports Minister

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

One of Nigeria’s biggest medal hopes at the Tokyo Olympics, Odunayo Adekuruoye says her sight is firmly set on winning gold for Nigeria at the games.   Adekuruoye who was ranked the world number one in 57kg freestyle wrestling after sixth consecutive African championship crown in February last year also won her event at the […]
Sports

Former 3SC Chair, Oyewole, dies at 68

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan

Former Shooting Stars Sports Club of Ibadan (3SC) Chairman and player, Elder Bode Oyewole, is dead. He died Tuesday morning at the University College Hospital (UCH),  Ibadan at the age of 68. Oyewole was a member of the 1998 set of Shooting Stars Sports Club of Ibadan who won double titles that year. He was […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica