Rivers Angels lift NWFL Super 6

Charles Ogundiya, Ijebu Ode

Despite starting the Nigeria Women Football League Super 6 slowly, Rivers Angels on the final day emerged champions of the season ending tournament.

The Rivers State team defeated Sunshine Stars 4-0 in the final game to emerge winners with 11 points.

Going into the final game, four teams were in the run in for the title, Rivers Angels, Delta Queens, Sunshine Queens and Robo FC.

A win for Robo FC against Delta Queens and a draw in the game between Rivers and Sunshine would have given the title to the Lagos-based team, however, their game finished 1-1 as they finished the championship third behind the winner, Rivers Angels and the runners up, Delta Queens.

The two top teams are expected to represent the country at the just established Women’s CAF Champions League.

Like this: Like Loading...