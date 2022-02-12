News

Rivers announces receipt of CBN’s N2bn healthcare fund

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha Comment(0)

Rivers State Executive Council has denied that the state government received N2b and not the N2.5b it requested from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) as its Healthcare Intervention Fund support. Commissioner for Finance, Mr. Isaac Kamalu made the disclosure known to newsmen shortly after the council’s meeting that was presided over by Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike at Government House Port Harcourt on Saturday.

Kamalu said, “Council was briefed on the earlier approved CBN Healthcare Intervention Fund wherein approval was it that the Rivers State Government accesses the CBN N2.5b Healthcare Intervention Fund to the effect that the amount actually released from the CBN is N2b, not N2.5b as requested.

The commissioner added that the sum of N2b that was received has been utilised for the payment of contractors in the respective medical institu-tions for which approval was sought and granted. According to Kamalu, the benefiting institutions include the Prof. Kersley Harrison Hospital, Dental and Maxillofacial Hospital and Dr. Peter Odili Cancer and Cardiovascular Diseases Diagnostics and Treatment Centre. Kamalu added that the state Executive Council also approved the establishment of a radiology and radiotherapy unit at the Dr. Peter Odili Cancer and Cardiovascular Diseases Diagnostics and Treatment Centre in Port Harcourt.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Police find 12 bodies dumped on road in Mexico

Posted on Author Reporter

  Twelve people believed to be members of a self-defense group were killed in the western Gulf Coast state of Veracruz and their bodies dumped on a dirt road, local authorities said on Monday. The bodies were found with their feet and hands bound, according to local media citing a police report on the incident […]
News Top Stories

FG inches closer to new national airline, picks ‘preferred’ partner

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

The Federal Government is proceeding very fast with the establishment of the much awaited national carrier as the government has selected a preferred partner as they are at the final stage of Full Business Scale (FBS). The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, is, however, keeping the preferred bidder close to his chest. While Egypt Air […]
News Top Stories

Buhari proposes 18-month extension of subsidy removal policy

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, ABUJA

President Muhammadu Buhari has proposed an 18-month extension of the implementation of fuel subsidy removal policy. Recall, by the provision of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), the government ought to implement full removal of fuel subsidy by February 16 this year.   the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, who briefed State House […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica