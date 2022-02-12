Rivers announces receipt of CBN’s N2bn healthcare fund

Rivers State Executive Council has denied that the state government received N2b and not the N2.5b it requested from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) as its Healthcare Intervention Fund support. Commissioner for Finance, Mr. Isaac Kamalu made the disclosure known to newsmen shortly after the council’s meeting that was presided over by Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike at Government House Port Harcourt on Saturday.

Kamalu said, “Council was briefed on the earlier approved CBN Healthcare Intervention Fund wherein approval was it that the Rivers State Government accesses the CBN N2.5b Healthcare Intervention Fund to the effect that the amount actually released from the CBN is N2b, not N2.5b as requested.

The commissioner added that the sum of N2b that was received has been utilised for the payment of contractors in the respective medical institu-tions for which approval was sought and granted. According to Kamalu, the benefiting institutions include the Prof. Kersley Harrison Hospital, Dental and Maxillofacial Hospital and Dr. Peter Odili Cancer and Cardiovascular Diseases Diagnostics and Treatment Centre. Kamalu added that the state Executive Council also approved the establishment of a radiology and radiotherapy unit at the Dr. Peter Odili Cancer and Cardiovascular Diseases Diagnostics and Treatment Centre in Port Harcourt.

