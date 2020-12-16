Rivers APC crisis: Abe kicks over inauguration of Amaechi’s faction

The former representative of Rivers South-East Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Senator Magnus Ngei Abe, has faulted the inauguration of Local Government and Ward Executives of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State by the party’s faction loyal to Transportation minister, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi.

After the national executive council (NEC) of APC dissolved the party structure in the state, the Amaechi faction appointed Isaac Abbot-Ogbobula as caretaker head of the party. But Abe, who spoke through his spokesperson, Parry Saroh Benson, in a statement, noted that any inauguration of caretaker committees without the input of other stakeholders will only worsen the crisis in the party.

He described the recent inauguration by the Amaechi faction as an act of impunity, adding that it was the same attitude of insensibility that has kept the party comatose in Rivers State.

He said: “It is this imperial approach to the challenges facing the party without the input and consultation of other stakeholders, that is responsible for the crisis in the party.

It is clear that those who believe in the power of man are once again on the move. “It is indeed unfortunate at this critical time in the political game, that the APC in Rivers State has learnt nothing and forgotten nothing, it appears that the minister and his supporters are still hell-bent on “their way or the highway”.

“The end result of this kind of behaviour is not difficult to predict. As usual, it will end in failure. When it fails, Nigerians should note that the choice of impunity, disrespect for party members, exclusion of critical stakeholders, contempt for judicial pronouncements and petty arrogance, over humility and inclusiveness is the foundation of our serial failure as a party”.

Like this: Like Loading...