Rivers APC Crisis: Amaechi, Abe take battle to Abuja

The two factions of Rivers State All Progressives Congress (APC) headed by Transportation Minister Rotimi Amaechi and Magnus Ngei Abe respectively will on March 26 test their might in Abuja as two candidates from the two camps vie for positions at the national level. The disagreement between the two politicians, who once had an excellent working relationship, was what led to the disqualification of Rivers APC from the 2019 general election.

Recall that the faction led by Abe proceeded to the Supreme Court to fight the denial of some members the opportunity to purchase forms to contest positions in the party. Despite efforts to reconcile Amaechi and Abe to prevent a repeat of what befell the party in 2019, the two camps feel that whoever carries the day in Abuja will control the party in the 2023 election. Both Victor Giadom, and Worgu Boms, key allies of Amaechi and Abe respectively will contest the position of National Vice Chairman, South South at the party’s national convention on Saturday.

Giadom was the Commissioner for Works during Amaechi’s second term in office, while Boms was the Attorney General also in Amaechi second term. The faction led by Amaechi and chaired by Chief Emeka Beke claims to be the authentic Rivers APC, the same way the faction led by Abe and chaired by Golden Chioma, a former member of the House of Assembly claims to head the authentic Rivers APC. According to findings, some party leaders from the state have already arrived in Abuja to work for the disqualification of one of the factions, stressing that the move would work against the disqualified faction when the battle eventually gets to court.

A source said the APC at the national level has been instructed to create a level playing field for any candidate eyeing any of the available positions, noting however, that both camps presented candidates to contest for the national vice chairmanship of the party because it was zoned to South South.

 

