Rivers APC faction alleges plot to suspend Amaechi

faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State that is loyal to Transportation Minister, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, has alleged of a plot by the state’s acting Chairman, Hon, Igo Aguma, to humiliate the former Rivers State governor.

Two chieftains of the party in Amaechi’s camp, Chief Eze Chukwuemeka Eze and Chizi Enyi, claimed that Aguma, who belonged to the faction of Senator Magnus Ngei Abe, wanted to suspend Amaechi in a bid to gain total control of the party.

Aguma, who emerged as acting APC chairman through the court, had sent the name of Worgu Boms, to the national arm of the party as replacement for Chief Victor Giadom, the party’s deputy national secretary.

Although Aguma had assured that he wanted to stabilize the party within a very short time and hand over to an elected executive, Amaechi’s camp, which he took over power from allyege that he had ulterior motives.

Enyi had raised the alarm over an alleged plot to suspend the Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi and Chief Victor Giadom, the Acting National Chairman of the APC by the Igo Aguma led leadership of the Rivers APC.

Enyi, in a statement credited to Initiative for Transparent Strategy and Good Leadership, claimed that it ”has uncovered a plot by Igo Aguma, Senator Magnus Abe and some persons in government to create the impression that the Hon. Minister for Transportation, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi and the Acting National Chairman of APC, Chief Victor Giadom has been suspended.

“The plotters hinged their plan on the fact that if the ward excos of the former National Chairman, Adams Oshiomole, can suspend him and the court affirmed it, then the self-acclaimed Caretaker Committee Chairman of APC in Rivers State can do same.

“The information also has it that they have concluded plans to institute a court action to secure an experte order to sustain their action”.

Also speaking, Eze said those plotting against Amaechi were intimidated by his achievements, adding that; “the plot is the brainchild of the same emperor who pushed Adams Oshiomhole to his waterloo.

“It is targeted at embarrassing the erstwhile Governor of Rivers State, Nigeria’s Transportation Minister and Director-General of the Common Sense Revolution, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, as well as the Ag. National Chairman of the APC, Chief Victor Giadom.

He said the scheme had already reached an advanced stage and that plans had been concluded to deceitfully mislead the court with cocktail of lies in a bid to obtain legal backing to lace their satanic artifice with a sort of cosmetic legitimacy.”

