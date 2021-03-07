Politics

Rivers APC: Giadom revalidates membership, canvasses for new members

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim, Abuja

With the Supreme Court judgment last week, which has recognised the Hon. Isaac Ogbobula-led Caretaker Committee in the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, the former Acting National Chairman of the party, Hon. Victor Giadom has revalidated his membership and also canvassed for new members in the state party.
Giadom made the call for new members while speaking with journalists in his Abuja residence over the weekend.
According to him, the Supreme Court judgment has put to end the issue of factionalization of APC in the state.
The Supreme Court had on Friday affirmed the sacking of Igo Aguma as the Chairman of the Caretaker Committee of the APC in Rivers State.
The apex court’s decision also concurred with the Court of Appeal in Abuja which had sacked Mr Aguma and recognised the Isaac Ogbobula-led caretaker committee as the authentic leadership structure of the party in the state.

