Rivers APC Unbroken Under Amaechi Leadership – Eze

An All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain in Rivers State, Chief Eze Chukwuemeka on Tuesday said the insinuations that the state chapter of the party has been fragmented were false.

Eze, an erstwhile National Publicity Secretary of the defunct new People’s Democratic Party (NDP) in a statement issued in Port Harcourt described Okocha as a known ‘political jobber’.

Recall that the former Chief of Staff to Rt. Hon. Rotimi Amaechi, Tony Okocha, had recently said Amaechi had ceased to be the leader of the party in the state.

Okocha alleged that Amaechi played anti-party politics by voting for the presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar, in the February 25 election, declaring that, “I, Chief Tony Okocha, who won the election and delivered the APC in Rivers is now the leader of the party.”

Reacting to the development, Eze said Okocha was using his self-styled South-South Coordinator of Bola Tinubu Vanguard, “one of the social media support groups whose existence was inconsequential to the emergence of Tinubu as president-elect, to parade himself as APC leader in the state because he allegedly delivered Bola Tinubu in Rivers.”

While describing Okocha’s claim as a ‘tragic folly’, he stated that he does not have what it takes to assume leadership of the party, saying his claim of being the state APC leader only exists in the media.

Chief Eze however called on the media to be more concerned about the troubling situation in the country especially Rivers, where the ‘glaring usurpation of democracy’ by a desperado who wants to remain in power by proxy against the wishes of the people through illegal means Is grossly underreported.

The statement partly reads,” It is unheard of that a party which claimed to have won the guber poll by popular votes will go to the extent of using the police and thugs to kidnap and arrest lawyers, illegally detain their briefs prepared to establish the case of the APC at the tribunal and hold protests to block the APC from accessing, inspecting and obtaining the Certified True Copies of materials used to conduct the election over which they claimed victory.

“That alone is enough fact to establish fraud perpetrated by Governor Nyesom Wike in connivance with INEC and the police.”

On the allegation of anti-party activities against the former Minister of Transportation, Amaechi, Eze said it was the figment of the imagination of the authors who are only working to curry relevance in Tinubu’s camp and nothing more.

The former spokesman called on the public to disregard any report of wrongdoing against Amaechi by those he described as ‘rabble-rousers and attention seekers’ who have no stake in the Rivers APC.

“The APC in Rivers State is intact under the former Minister, Rt Hon Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi,” he added.

