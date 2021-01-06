rotimi amaechi ameachi
Rivers APC violence: Amaechi, Abe camps trade blame

The factions of Rivers State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) loyal to Transportation Minister, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi and Senator Magnus Abe, yesterday traded blames over the attack of party members in Asari Toru Local Government Area of the state, where some members sustained serious injuries.

While Abe in a statement claimed that the attack was carried out by “Mr. Ibisobebor Daminabor Wokoma, a known member of the party and an associate of Hon. Ojukaye Amachree, an acolyte of the Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon. Rotimi Amaechi,” the camp of the former governor had distanced the party member from the attack.

Abe added in the statement that; “The reason Hon. Ben Horsfall and other party members almost lost their lives yesterday in Buguma, was because they dared to disagree with the Minister of Transportation.

“We are treading the same path once again, from the violence visited on party members at Old Party Secretariat, to attack on the state judiciary, the attack on the state party secretariat at Waterlines Junction, and yesterday’s attack on Rivers people in Asari Toru Local Government Area; the temptation and the belief of the minister and his supporters that violence offers a short cut to the resolution of the situation in the party, has become evident. But Amaechi’s camp in a statement signed by Chief Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, a party stalwart and Amaechi’s ally accused Abe of linking the transportation minister to a crime he knew nothing about.

