Rivers approves N448.6bn for 2021 budget

Rivers State Executive Council yesterday approved a total sum of N448,660,773.000 budget proposal for the 2021 fiscal year.

The Executive Council at the meeting presided over by Governor Nyesom Wike at the Banquet Hall of the Government House, Port Harcourt, the state capital, also approved the sum of N2,747,351,405.13 for the conduct of local government council election in the state.

The state Commissioner for Finance, Mr. Isaac Kamalu, who briefed journalists after the meeting, noted that the proposed budgetary estimate would go a long way in helping the government to complete all ongoing projects across the state.

Kamalu, who is also supervising the affairs of the Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, said that the council also approved the Medium-Term Expenditure Framework for the state for 2021-2023.

Also, while addressing the journalists, the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Paulinus Nsirim, said the council further approved a budget for use by the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC).

Nsirim added that the budget would enable the state electoral umpire to conduct the 2021 local government council election in the state.

The Information Commissioner further noted that the council also approved the construction of a new motor park within the precinct of thenewlyinauguratedRebisi Flyover, which would curb illegal activities of park operators in that axis.

He said: “This is in line with the urban renewal vision of His Excellency. Recall that the new Rebisi Flyover Bridge that was commissioned a few weeks ago has changed the landscape and skyline in that vicinity.

