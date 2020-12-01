News

Rivers approves N448.6bn for 2021 budget

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha Port Harcourt Comment(0)

Rivers State Executive Council yesterday approved a total sum of N448,660,773.000 budget proposal for the 2021 fiscal year.

 

The Executive Council at the meeting presided over by Governor Nyesom Wike at the Banquet Hall of the Government House, Port Harcourt, the state capital, also approved the sum of N2,747,351,405.13 for the conduct of local government council election in the state.

 

The state Commissioner for Finance, Mr. Isaac Kamalu, who briefed journalists after the meeting, noted that the proposed budgetary estimate would go a long way in helping the government to complete all ongoing projects across the state.

 

Kamalu, who is also supervising the affairs of the Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, said that the council also approved the Medium-Term Expenditure Framework for the state for 2021-2023.

 

Also, while addressing the journalists, the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Paulinus Nsirim, said the council further approved a budget for use by the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC).

 

Nsirim added that the budget would enable the state electoral umpire to conduct the 2021 local government council election in the state.

 

The Information Commissioner further noted that the council also approved the construction of a new motor park within the precinct of thenewlyinauguratedRebisi Flyover, which would curb illegal activities of park operators in that axis.

 

He said: “This is in line with the urban renewal vision of His Excellency. Recall that the new Rebisi Flyover Bridge that was commissioned a few weeks ago has changed the landscape and skyline in that vicinity.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Ikorodu youths decries exclusion from LG service commission

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme

Concerned Ikorodu Division Youths (CIDY) has charged the Lagos State Government to ensure that a representative from Ikorodu division is included in the Lagos State Local Government Service Commission (LSLGSC).   The Division was excluded from the list of nominees for the Commission released last week by the Head of Service, Mr. Hakeem Muri–Okunola.   […]
News

Waiting on NBC to settle Abia’s restive boundaries

Posted on Author IGBEAKU ORJI

Abia State shares boundaries with seven states. On one side, it has Cross River, Akwa Ibom and Rivers states as neighbours while on the other it is bounded by Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo states. The boundary skirmishes are as multi-pronged as the boundary points. Since the hasty and inconclusive Justice Mamman Nasir boundary demarcation […]
News

Anabolic steroids can result into male infertility

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

A top Indian-based fertility expert has highlighted the danger in taking anabolic steroids without consulting any medical expert, saying it may create havoc in the body in the long run, and result in significant side-effects in males which include impotency, erectile dysfunction and low-sperm count. According to the Fertility Consultant, Nova IVF Fertility, Dr. Parul […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: