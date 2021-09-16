Rivers approves N5bn for health institutions

The Executive Council of the Rivers State Government has approved more N5 billion to revamp the Prof. Kersley Harrison Hospital and Dental and Maslofacial Hospital in Port Harcourt. The meeting held at the Executive Chamber of Government House yesterday was presided by Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike.

The Commissioner for Health, Prof. Princewill Chike, who briefed journalists after the meeting, said: “For the Prof. Kersley Harrison Hospital in Port Harcourt, the civil work is to cost one billion, seven million, two hundred and five thousand, nine hundred and forty one naira, fifty one kobo. “While the equipping and furnishing and installation of medical equipment will cost six hundred and ninety three million, five hundred and seventy six thousand, three hundred and sixty seven naira and twenty five kobo.”

