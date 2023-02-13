News

Rivers approves N70.23bn rural roads contract for Julius Berger

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha

The Rivers State Executive Council has approved the sum of N70.25 billion for two critical road projects – the reconstruction and dualisation of Emohua-Abalama-Tema Junction road and the extension and dualisation of Ahoada-Omoku road. The approval was made at a meeting at the Government House, Port Harcourt, which was presided over by Governor Nyesom Wike, yesterday. Briefing journalists after the meeting, Commissioner for Works, Dr George-Kelly Dakorinima Alabo, said the contracts were awarded to Julius Berger Nigeria Plc and they have 18 months to complete the project.

“The council also ratified the contract award for the reconstruction and dualisation of Emohua-Abalama- Tema Junction road. This road is 15.24 kilometres long and will be a dual carriageway with streetlights and it is estimated to cost N21.26 billion. “In the same vein, the council also ratified the award for the extension and dualisation of Ahoada- Omoku Road from Ogbo- Ukordu road junction to Omoku which will cost N48.998 billion. “It is a 25.4 kilometre dual carriageway with 7.6 meters of lane on each side and also with streetlights. Both projects will be taken simultaneously, meaning that they will run concurrently.”

 

