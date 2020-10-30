Rivers Assembly assures residents of peace

Rivers State House of Assembly has reassured residents of peace and security following unrest witnessed in some states, in the aftermath of #EndSARS protest. The house gave the assurance on Tuesday in Port Harcourt, at a news conference unanimously signed by lawmakers representing the 32 state constituencies. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Gov. Nysom Wike, had deployed some stringent measures to ensure peace in the state. The measures ranged from imposition of curfew in some parts of the state to an official ban on activities of the Ingenious Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) group.

The house also restated support for state government’s ban on IPOB in Rivers. The resolve read by Speaker of the house, Mr Ikunyi-Owaji Ibani urged residents to remain calm as government was employing all legitimate steps to return normalcy to the state.

The lawmakers said that government took the steps as a result of deliberate breach of peace by hoodlums who took advantage of the #EndSARS protest to cause trouble in the state. “In line with our constitutional responsibility as enshrined in Section 4, sub-section 7 of the 1999 constitution as amended for peace and good governance in the state, we are poised to delivering on this mandate,” the lawmakers resolved.

They said that while supporting all peaceful agitations and calls for disbandment of the Special Anti-robbery Squad (SARS), destruction of lives and properties would not be acceptable. “We condemn in its entirety the violence that was orchestrated by members of the proscribed Ingenious Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) and other miscreants during the protest.

“This has led to loss of lives and property of the people and that of some security personnel in the state. “We advise those who have hijacked the #EndSARS protest to perpetrate crime, to desist from such act as it is capable of destroying national stability,” the lawmakers said.

The house also assured some residents, especially those in Oyigbo local government area, a boarder community with Abia who allegedly fled the area for fear of continued crises of safety. They condoled with families of victims of the protest and urged their respective constituents, especially the youth to maintain peace.

