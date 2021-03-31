News

Rivers Assembly confirms Wike’s pick as chief judge

The Rivers State House of Assembly has confirmed Justice Chibuzor Amadi, the pick of Governor Nyesom Wike as the state’s next chief judge. Wike had forwarded the name of Amadi to the state Assembly as the current chief judge, Justice Adama Iyayi-Lamikanra, would be retiring in May.

At plenary yesterday, the lawmakers, who read Wike’s letter, quoted the 1999 Constitution as amended as their guide in confirming Amadi as the next chief judge, while scoring him high in contributing to the state’s judicial process in various capacities. Majority Leader of the House, Hon. Martin Amaewule, (PDP-Obio/Akpor), moved a motion that Amadi should take a bow due to his laudable contributions in the judiciary. “The 1991 Constitution, as amended, permits this House of Assembly to confirm nomination such as the request before us right now.

“Coming here this morning, I received notes from various members of this assembly, representing the various state constituencies. “The reports confirmed that having perused the nominee’s curriculum vitae, he is worthy of trust especially, having served dutifully as a magistrate, acting registrar, registrar and currently a judge in the state high court. “We are also aware that he did perform credibly in the various tribunals and other tasks assigned to him by the state government at different times.

