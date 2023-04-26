Rivers Community Demands Speedy End To Cult War, Killings

Rumuwoji Community have demanded an end to the ongoing cult war within the Diobu axis of Port Harcourt City Local Government Area, the Rumuwoji Community Council (RCC), urging the State government and security agencies to rid the area of criminal elements.

The Chairman of Rumuwoji Community, Ike Wigodo, who made the call shortly after visiting the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Mile1 Police Station, Isaiah Igoni, appealed to security agencies to act urgently to secure lives and properties of members of the community.

There is an ongoing war among factions of the Degbam cult group in the Diobu axis of Port Harcourt, a situation that has led to shootings and killings.

Wigodo pointed out that community members and residents of the community are living in constant fear because of the activities of these criminals.

He noted that it is important that the relevant security agencies act fast in order to prevent the situation from escalating and for law and order to reign.

Wigodo said:” Hoodlums suspected to be cultists since last Sunday night have been disturbing the peace of the area, shooting guns and robbing motorists and innocent citizens of their money and belongings even in broad day light

He disclosed that these criminals sometimes, mount roadblocks at Uruala/Abakiliki junction and other junctions within Mile 1 and Mile 2 Diobu, PortHarcourt Rivers State, and rob motorists and commuters for hours and flee when police arrives.

He added: “It is unfortunate that these hoodlums also invade and rob shop owners in all the streets in the community and stressing that the situation needs urgent attention.

“Our findings is that these hoodlums usually come from the waterfront areas. We therefore, call on the state government to demolish those illegal structures along the waterfront areas in order to restore sanity to the area.

” These waterfront areas give these hoodlums cover and and serves as hideouts for them to carry out their criminal activities. If these areas are demolished, peace will return to the area”, he noted .

Wigodo however, urged residents to remain calm as he expressed optimism that the security agencies will certainly bring the situation under control, while calm returns to Diobu and its environs.”