Rivers Community Seeks End To Cult War, Killings

The Rumuwoji community in Rivers State has demanded an end to the ongoing cult war within the Diobu axis of Port Harcourt City Local Government Area, as the Rumuwoji Community Council (RCC) is urging the state government and security agencies to rid the area of criminal elements and activities without further delay.

The Chairman of Rumuwoji Community, Ike Wigodo, who made the call shortly after visiting the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Mile1 Police Station, Isaiah Igoni, appealed to security agencies to act urgently to secure the lives and properties of members of the community.

There is an on-going war among factions of the Degbam cult group in the Diobu axis of Port Harcourt, a situation that has led to sporadic shootings and killings in the community