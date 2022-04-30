Rivers court begins hearing of case to disqualify Emefiele from APC’s presidential primary

A move to stop the Governor of Central Bank, Godwin Emefiele, from participating in the Presidential Primaries of the All Progressives Congress (APC) commenced yesterday at the Rivers State High Court with a suit seeking an order of the Court to disqualify him. The suit is aimed at stopping him from participating in the presidential primaries on the grounds that he is not eligible to participate.

The Plaintiff Naapah ThankGod Bariledum, who is an APC member in Ward 4 of Khana LGA in Rivers State, is asking the court in Suit number PHC/1371/ CS/2022 to disqualify Emefiele from participating in the primaries on the grounds that he is not eligible to participate in the process in view of the provisions of the 1999 Constitution, APC Constitution and the CBN Act which he has already violated. The Plaintiff is also seeking for an ex parte order to restrain the CBN Governor from participating in the primaries pending the final hearing of the suit.

