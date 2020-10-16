Metro & Crime

Rivers: Court remands men for defiling girls, 6, 3

A Magistrates’ Court in Port Harcourt, Rivers State has remanded two men, Hillary Ifeanyi (44) and Joseph Ufere Abel (43), for allegedly defiling underaged girls in two different incidents.

The chief magistrate, Amaka Amanze, who presided over the two cases, remanded the accused. While Ifeanyi allegedly defiled a six-year-old girl in Oyigbo Local Government Area of Rivers State, Abel allegedly defiled his threeyear- old stepdaughter.

The six-year-old girl was bed-wetting after Ifeanyi allegedly defiled her several times before her mother detected the abuse. The victim’s mother, Vera Chimobi, a widow, described the accused as a family friend to a sister they were staying with after the death of her husband since they could not afford house rent.

The mother of three explained that Ifeanyi used the pretext of organising a birthday party to lure the girl to his house because she was not feeling well and could not physically take her daughter to the said birthday party.

