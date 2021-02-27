News

Rivers CP dissolves e-Crack team over UNIPORT student’s extortion

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha

The new Commissioner of Police in Rivers State, Eboka Friday, has disbanded the Eagle Crack Squad popularly known as E-CRACK team barely 24 hours after some students of the University of Port Harcourt, UNIPORT accused the unit of extortion. According to the students, some officers of the E-Crack team extorted the sum of N 150,000 Naira from them over allegation that they were internet fraudsters, ‘Yahoo Boys,’ threatening to take them to the office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC before forcefully taking them to an ATM for withdrawal.

A statement issued by the spokesman of the command, Superintendent of Police (SP), Nnamdi Omoni said “the Commissioner of Police, CP Eboka Friday has dissolved the Eagle Crack Squad. This was done this morning (Friday) after a meeting with his management team.

“The dissolution is coming on the heels of complaints of unprofessional conduct exhibited by the personnel of the Unit. “Recall that the CP in his maiden press briefing on Tuesday promised to address all cases of infractions by the Police and increase supervision of the men, with a stern warning to deal with erring officers and hold DPOs/ HODs vicariously liable. “The dissolution is with immediate effect and all personnel attached to the unit are to report to the headquarters for redeployment.

Our Reporters

